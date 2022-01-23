The number of people using emergency shelters on a given night in metro Denver increased 40% last year as the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time nearly doubled, according to a new report.
The second State of Homelessness report, released Thursday by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, also showed that people of color represent a disproportionally high percentage of the homeless population.
The report gives insight into the pandemic's impact on the homeless population by providing data that lays out a comprehensive view of the situation within seven metro counties.
Officials used data from the metro area's Homeless Management Information System, which collects and tracks data on people experiencing homelessness; from the Colorado Department of Education; from a Vulnerability Index — Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool, which providers use to enter potential clients into the homeless information system; and from point-in-time data that officials collected in February.
Officials said the data shows some variances that can be impacted by the count and time frames, but it also shows similarities such as people of color having a larger representation among the homeless population.
According to the report, 32,233 people accessed services or housing support related to homelessness at least once between July 1 and June 30, 2021.
The point-in-time data was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns; however, officials determined 5,530 people stayed in shelters, transitional housing or safe havens on Feb. 26, 2021, according to the report.
That was lower than the point-in-time data in 2020; however, because data wasn't collected in-person due to COVID-19 concerns, it only represents 75% of the region's shelters or people living in unsheltered situations, according to the report.
The report found that about 40% of the homeless population in the metro area are unsheltered on a given night.
And during the 2019-20 school year, 11,830 metro area students experienced homelessness, according to data provided by the state Department of Education.
These students were nearly 25% less likely to graduate from high school in four years when compared to the state's average graduation rate.
Nearly 60% of these students were either Black of Latino. The findings show that people of color were impacted more heavily by homelessness despite representing a lower percentage of the overall population, according to the report.
For instance, Black residents make up 5.3% of the total population, but represent 22.7% of the 10,870 homeless adults counted by the data system. Similarly, the American Indian/Alaska Native population accounts for .7% of the population, but represent 5.6% of the homeless population, according to the report.
"This is the result of systemic oppression and policies which continue to perpetuate this racial disparity," wrote Jamie Rife of the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.
Although the pandemic sent many people into homelessness for the first time, it also paved the way for new partnerships to be built and resulted in the veteran homeless population decreasing by 15%, according to the report.
Officials said to end homelessness, all programs need to be aimed at creating stable and affordable housing and it will take a coordinated regional response.
"By working together, our region has the opportunity to create lasting change," Rife wrote. "We also recognize the urgency as thousands of our unhoused neighbors struggle each day. We can do better. We must."