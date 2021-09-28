Portions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed overnight this week for emergency repairs in the wake of mudslides and debris flows over the summer.

Work is scheduled to occur on Wednesday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. along the interstate's eastbound lanes, starting at the Glenwood Springs Exit 116, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews will be performing "essential work" needed to repair the training wall the supports the eastbound lanes, officials said.

Despite westbound lanes being unaffected by the work, motorists should plan for one lane to be permanently closed at mile point 123.5 for a half-mile while the work is being done.

Motorists will be detoured on Colorado 13 along U.S. 40 to Colorado 9 to Sileverthorne, according to the transportation department.

I-70 was severely impacted by material slides, including mudslides and debris flows in late July, causing the interstate to close for several days.

