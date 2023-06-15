June 15 is now "Nugget Nation Day" in Denver.

And for all the right reasons.

"When the national media refused to acknowledge your greatness, Nugget Nation had your back," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told the hundreds of thousands who had gathered at Civic Center Park on Thursday to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' NBA championship. "We came, we saw and we conquered."

Hancock predicted another in the future, rousing cheers from the crowd.

"We thank you for showing what family, teamwork and hard work produces when it all aligns," the mayor said. "We'll see you next year, same time, for the next back-to-back championship."

Hancock, who is leaving the office after 12 years, finished his speech by proclaiming June 15 "Nugget Nation Day" in the city.

What started early morning as a trickle of Nuggets fans streaming into Civic Center Park became a sea of gold and blue, spanning from the Denver City and County Building to the Colorado State Capitol building and beyond.

As the parade moved through downtown Denver, thousands of fans cheered from the streets, while others saved their spots in the park for the speeches at noon, watching the celebration on television screens set up throughout the park.

For an hour, the roar of fans filled the streets of downtown Denver, which grew louder particularly when the Nuggets players — both atop firetrucks and walking in the streets — mingled with the crowd. At one point, Coach Michael Malone climbed down the firetruck he was on and approached the fans, who erupted in cheers.

But the biggest cheers were reserved for Jokic, who was all smiles, clearly enjoying the celebration.

Back at the Civic Center Park, fans of all ages and dog breeds found spots in the shade under trees, atop concrete structures, and in the grass, while the pre-rally filled the park with live music from several DJs.

As the parade approached the park, the fans began to fill the spaces. The park, which was easy to walk through earlier, turned into a scene of shoulder-to-shoulder fans, donned in Nuggets flags, face paint and fan shirts.

The crowd exploded as their championship team members, leaders and Hancock took the stage in front of Denver City and County Building.

Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi introduced Malone, saying the coach has taken the Nuggets "to places they'd never been before."

"(Malone) came into this world as the son of a coach, but in these play-offs, he become the Lakers daddy," Lombardi said. "So, I'll tell you what NBA, put that in your pipe and smoke it."

The players took the stage next, prompting loud cheers as the crowd heard from their favorite players.

Player Jeff Green told the fans their support "got them all the way."

He took the stage among chants of "Uncle Jeff."

"I waited 16 long ass years for this," Green said. "We did this for you guys."

The speeches ended in an explosion of confetti, cheers and music.