Search and rescue crews determined no one was buried in an avalanche Wednesday morning on Berthoud Pass.

Earlier reports suggested that two people possibly were buried in the avalanche.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports of an avalanche at 11 a.m. in the Current Creek area near "the postage stamp" feature, spokeswoman Erin Opsahl said.

The person who reported the avalanche told dispatchers that two people were possibly buried in the slide, but officials announced around 1:30 p.m. that search efforts in the air and on the ground did not find anyone.

Grand County Search and Rescue, EMS, Life Flight and the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team searched the area along with sheriff's deputies.