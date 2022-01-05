Boulder-based Noodles & Company will hold a fundraiser later this month that will benefit residents impacted by the Marshall fire.
The company will donate half of its sales from Jan. 11 to the fundraiser, which will be held at all 58 Colorado locations and will begin during the dinner rush at 4 p.m. and continue until each location closes. This includes in-person and online orders, officials said.
The money raised during the fundraiser will go to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, a fundraiser launched by Community Foundation Boulder County.
"Our home is your home, and we're committed to supporting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, an organization dedicated to helping those impacted by local fires, while ensuring that our restaurants can serve as a safe place for families and the community to come together," CEO Dave Boennighausen said in a news release.
The Marshall fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. As of Tuesday evening, donors had given $26.6 million to the victims of the blaze.