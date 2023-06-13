The Denver Nuggets will celebrate their new championship trophy with a parade and rally Thursday.

Expecting thousands of fans similar to when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, the streets of Denver will host fans eager to celebrate the team's first NBA championship.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday at Union Station (17th and Wynkoop) and will proceed east down 17th Street to Broadway, then south to Civic Center Park for the rally.

In addition to the parade, pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m., with GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music performing live, as well as 2022-23 Denver Nuggets season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more.

After the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions featuring:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Additional Civic Leaders

SuperMascot Rocky!

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Nuggets PA Announcer - Kyle Speller

Mile High City Hype Squad

The city is asking fans to leave chairs and large bags at home for the parade and rally. Please bring plenty of water and expect standing room only in Civic Center Park.

For more information: Nuggets.com/Celebration