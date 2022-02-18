A nurse anesthetist accused of manslaughter turned himself in on Friday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Rex Meeker was booked into the county's detention facility on Friday before being released on bond. He is accused of manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Emmalyn Nguyen in 2020.
On Wednesday, Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, also turned himself into authorities in relation to Nguyen's death after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide.
Nyguen underwent a breast augmentation at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019. She went into cardiac arrest after being given anesthesia and fell into a coma; she died in October 2020, officials said.