Two Commerce City officers were ambushed while investigating a homicide Tuesday evening, police said.
One shot grazed the sleeve of an officer, but he is uninjured. One suspected shooter was struck after five officers fired at him, said Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols during an evening press conference.
The alleged shooter's condition was not released.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Fairfax Park about 5:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, Nichols said.
Witnesses gave a description of the shooting suspect and officers located a man matching the description nearby. They followed him southbound, where they made contact in an alley.
"He had a brief conversation with our officers and made a statement that he had nothing to do with it, which we believe. At that point we had two officers on scene who started to receive gunfire," Nichols said.
Officers returned fire at the man who was struck, but Nichols said investigators had not ruled out more than one shooter.
"We know multiple shots were fired," Nichols said.
Members of the department's SWAT Team, Brighton Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Office have at least a one-block perimeter set around a house near Fairfax Drive, due to a possible suspect being inside, Nichols said.
"We have a house lockdown in anticipation of getting a warrant," he said. "We believe the shots may have emanated from."
Nichols said he did not know if there was a stand-off happening at the home.
Two investigations into the incident were opened, one by the police department regarding the homicide and a second by the 17th Judicial District Critical Response Team to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Nichols said additional information will be released when it becomes known.
This is a breaking news report, more information will be added as it becomes available.