Cleanup operations are continuing on schedule for Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, with the highway still set to partially reopen Saturday, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Crews hauled more than 200 loads of debris from the roadway Wednesday, totaling more than 2,600 tons. Wednesday’s efforts focused on clearing eastbound and westbound lanes near Blue Gulch at mile marker 123.5, officials said.

This comes after several mudslides fully closed the highway on July 29 following weeks of sporadic closures and openings because of other mudslides.

Officials said they expect to reopen one lane of I-70 in each direction sometime Saturday.

However, the work is weather-dependent, officials said, and the National Weather Service is predicting rain on Friday. The rain could delay the reopening if more mudslides occur.

On the west side of Hanging Lake Tunnel, crews are working to place 156 super sacks along the end of the canyon to act as temporary rockfall protection, officials said. The eastbound lanes are planned to be paved Friday.

On the east side of Hanging Lake Tunnel, crews are working to wash the roadway and clear debris on the bike path from the Hanging Lake Rest Area to the Hanging Lake Trailhead, officials said.

When I-70 reopens, No Name rest area and Shoshone rest area will also be back open. The Grizzly Creek rest area, Hanging Lake rest area and Bair Ranch rest area will remain closed.

I-70 is closed from Exit 116 at Glenwood Springs to Exit 133 at Dotsero.

Several detours are available, including Interstate 80 for truck drivers leaving the state. The main detour is for drivers going westbound to exit Colorado 9 in Silverthorne, go north to U.S. 40 and over Rabbit Ears Pass to Steamboat Springs, then west to Colorado 13, which reenters I-70 at Rifle. Drivers going eastbound should reverse the detour.

A south detour, using U.S. 50 from Grand Junction, goes through Montrose and Gunnison, linking with U.S. 285 back into Denver. The state has postponed a road project between Montrose and Gunnison while the detour is needed.