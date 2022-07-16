Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

One person was killed during a three-vehicle accident in northeast Denver on Saturday morning. 

Denver police were sent to the area of East 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said. 

One motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital, the spokesman said. 

Police said motorists around the crash site should expect delays for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.