One person is dead after a vehicle became submerged in the South Platte River, Denver police said Wednesday.
Officers were sent around 9:30 a.m. to Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive for a report of a vehicle in the river, said Christine Downs, a spokesperson for the department.
Authorities found a male in the vehicle. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Downs said there was no indication of foul play and the department's traffic division is handling the investigation.