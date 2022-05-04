Car in south platte

One person is dead after a vehicle submerged into the South Platte River, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

 Courtesy of 9News

One person is dead after a vehicle became submerged in the South Platte River, Denver police said Wednesday.

Officers were sent around 9:30 a.m. to Florida Avenue and Platte River Drive for a report of a vehicle in the river, said Christine Downs, a spokesperson for the department. 

Authorities found a male in the vehicle. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. 

Downs said there was no indication of foul play and the department's traffic division is handling the investigation. 



