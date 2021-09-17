One person died and another was injured following a structure fire in Jefferson County.

Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road after a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, the saw one of the residences was engulfed in flames, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

A woman was located outside the residence and suffered serious injuries, unrelated to the fire, officials said.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the blaze including Pleasant View Fire Department, Golden Fire Department, Fairmount Fire and West Metro Fire Rescue.

Fire investigators later recovered a dead body from the burnt residence, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim will be identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office at a later date.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.