One person died in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in western Colorado Thursday morning.
Authorities responded to a report of a crash around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 82, which is just west of Rifle, said Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.
The driver and only occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. It is unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.
Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.