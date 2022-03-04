Ambulance
Matt Gush

One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Denver on Thursday night.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 25 near West 8th Avenue. Police announced the incident on Twitter at 11:13 p.m.

Two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash. One has since died, according to the department.

It is currently unknown whether drugs, alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.