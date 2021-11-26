A man who was injured in a crash early this month died Wednesday, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue in southwest Aurora around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Officers found the driver of a Toyota Highlander suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday, police said.
His identity will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.
The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.
Crash investigators have determined the Highlander was traveling north on South Parker Road at a high rate of speed and ran a red light when it collided with a Ford Expedition and a Toyota Corolla, police said.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Police are asking those who witnessed the crash or have dash camera footage to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit at 303-739-7000 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.