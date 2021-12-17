One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed drove through a traffic light and slammed into another vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Colfax and Sixth Avenues. CSP Trooper Gary Cutler said the roads are currently closed and won't reopen for several hours.

Cutler said a Chevrolet Malibu sped past a marked Golden police vehicle at a speed between 90 and 100 mph in a 45-mph zone. As the officer sped up and turned on the warning lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet SUV, which burst into flames.

Four people were transported to a local hospital with serious injures. One, a female passenger in the Malibu, died as a result of her injuries, Cutler said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.