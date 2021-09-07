A six-hour standoff in Littleton ended peacefully Tuesday night when the suspect surrendered.
Authorities had issued a shelter-in-place order near downtown Littleton on Tuesday afternoon as police responded to a barricade situation.
Police issued the order around 1 p.m. after a report of a suspicious incident in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle, near south Santa Fe And West Belleview Avenues. Officers arrived and encountered an unidentified person barricaded inside a residence, according to an evening press release.
The Littleton Police are working on an incident in the 2700 block of Riverwalk Circle. Police are asking residents of the Riverwalk neighborhood to shelter in place. Riverwalk Circle is closed at Prince Street. pic.twitter.com/1ROXdcWEFy— Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 7, 2021
Littleton Police Department's SWAT Team were deployed and negotiations to end the situation peacefully ensued. The suspect surrendered around 6:30 p.m., police said.
While the negotiations were ongoing, residents were not allowed to enter their homes and were urged to stay away from the area. Riverwalk Circle was closed at Prince Street, police said.
Police did not release the identity of the person taken into custody, nor what led to the barricade.