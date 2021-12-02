Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in northeast Aurora on Thursday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. near East Sixth Avenue and North Harvest Road. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle collided with a silver Jeep, according to a release. 

Authorities located a man later identified as the motorcyclist lying in the street unresponsive. The 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene, police said. 

Investigators are trying to determine whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash. 

No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.