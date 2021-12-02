A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in northeast Aurora on Thursday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m. near East Sixth Avenue and North Harvest Road. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle collided with a silver Jeep, according to a release.
#APDTrafficAlert: East 6th Ave is CLOSED at N Catawba Way & N Harvest Rd due to a motorcycle colliding into a vehicle. Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle has died from their injuries. Alternate routes advised. A news release will be published shortly. pic.twitter.com/lcl8esxZdp— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 3, 2021
Authorities located a man later identified as the motorcyclist lying in the street unresponsive. The 70-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Investigators are trying to determine whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.
No charges had been filed as of Friday morning.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.