One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.
The crash happened before 4 a.m. near Morrison Road and Bear Creek Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the person were not released.
Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Please be advised that Morrison Rd. eastbound from Bear Creek Blvd. will be closed for several hours this morning while we investigate a fatal crash in the area. pic.twitter.com/xCzK4IiMce— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 19, 2021
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Both directions of Morrison Road were closed for the investigation. Westbound lanes reopened just after 6 a.m. Eastbound lanes reopened just after 10:30 a.m.