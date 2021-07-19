Lakewood crash
Lakewood Police Department

One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. near Morrison Road and Bear Creek Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the person were not released.

Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both directions of Morrison Road were closed for the investigation. Westbound lanes reopened just after 6 a.m. Eastbound lanes reopened just after 10:30 a.m.