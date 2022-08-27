Police tape
A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. 

Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest. 

