The Denver Zoo said goodbye to one of its Bactrian camels.
Padme, 19, was euthanized last week after her quality of life significantly declined due to issues with advanced age and chronic arthritis. The zoo's animal care staff had been treating Padme's arthritis through acupuncture and medication for several years, the zoo wrote on Facebook.
"Padme will be deeply missed by all those who knew, loved and cared for her," the post read.
Padme was born at the Denver Zoo in 2003 and was hand raised by keepers after they realized her mother was not interested in raising her. This led her to having "very close and special relationships" with the keepers, according to the post.
She was known to greet those keepers each morning with "adorable good morning grumbles and loving hair sniffs."
Despite her age and arthritis, Padme learned new behaviors over the last couple of years that helped keep her mentally and physically stimulated and to voluntarily participate in her acupuncture treatments.