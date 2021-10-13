Unprompted statements claiming to have information about the victim’s disappearance. Knowledge that snow had been raked outside the her family home to destroy footprints left behind, a detail investigators reportedly revealed to hardly anyone.

Prosecutors say these are just some of the hints Steven Pankey dropped over the years about his alleged involvement in the disappearance and killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews a few days before Christmas in 1984.

Pankey, 70, faces five counts in connection with Jonelle’s disappearance and death in 1984, including first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

Jonelle disappeared from her family’s house in Greely at 320 43rd Avenue Ct. the night of Dec. 20, after she performed in a choir concert, apparently during an hourlong window between arriving back home and when her father got back from her sister’s basketball game. Jonelle appeared to have been in the middle of making cross-stitch embroidery gifts when she disappeared, the shoes she had worn that night on the floor and the room’s space heater still on.

He said the family friend who had driven her home from the concert that night and stayed until he saw her go into her house and turn on a light. But when Jonelle’s father, Jim Matthews, arrived home about an hour later around 9:30 p.m., his daughter didn’t respond when he called out to her.

“Having seemingly vanished into thin air, Jonelle was missing for the next 35 years,” said District Attorney Michael Rourke in his opening statement for Pankey's trial Wednesday morning in the 19th Judicial District Court.

Judge Timothy Kerns presides over the case.

Jonelle was one of the first missing children to appear on milk cartons, with the phrase “Have you seen me?”

Oil and gas workers discovered her body in a field in 2019, and it was confirmed she had died of a gunshot wound to her forehead. Rourke said clothes found at the scene matched the red blouse, gray sweater vest, gray plaid skirt and blue coat she wore to the choir concert.

He also focused on Pankey making unprompted, conflicting and seemingly strange statements about Jonelle's disappearance over the decades claiming he had information about her disappearance and demanding immunity in exchange for information he said he had about what happened.

“Truth does not change. Reality cannot be twisted. And yet the defendant’s story changes all the time,” Rourke said.

The document alleges Pankey attended the same church as Jonelle’s family and watched children walking home from the middle school she attended.

The opening statement given by Pankey’s defense attorney, Anthony Viorst, centered on claiming that Pankey and the Matthews family didn’t know each other at all and a lack of physical evidence linking him to Jonelle's disappearance. Prosecutors have built a theory of the case based on misleading circumstantial evidence, Viorst said.

Circumstantial evidence “can prove a case, but it can also lead to the wrong conclusion, and it has in this case,” he said. Because Pankey didn't know Jonelle or her family, Viorst said, he wouldn't have had a motive for the crime or have a way of knowing about family's various plans the evening she went missing.

Rourke acknowledged there is not DNA evidence for the case, given Matthews’ body lay in a field exposed to the elements for 35 years.

Viorst said Pankey is a “busybody” with an interest in true crime who had also inserted himself into other high-profile homicide investigations in part because claiming to have information about the crimes likely boosted his sense of self-importance. But that doesn’t mean he actually was involved, said Viorst.

He said Pankey’s belief he knew where Matthews’ body was and desire for public recognition explains him contacting people involved with the investigation and making statements about the case over the years that would appear peculiar.

“All he’s ever said, and admittedly he’s said it a lot, but all he’s ever said is ‘I believe I know where the body was.’ And that’s an important distinction.”

He claimed a man named Norris Drake actually killed Jonelle, suggesting Drake had an interest in young girls who had begun puberty and that he somehow gained Jonelle’s trust the night she disappeared to lure her willingly out of her house.

The prosecution first questioned Matthews’ father, Jim Matthews (Jonelle was adopted) about his recollections of the night Jonelle disappeared. He remained composed throughout his testimony, his memory of situational details seemingly clear.

When Jim arrived home the night of Dec. 20, he initially wasn’t alarmed when his daughter didn’t respond to the greeting he called out. His wife had recently left to visit her parents for a few days.

He went downstairs to wrap a Christmas gift, realizing when he went upstairs afterward she wasn’t home. Jim's worry grew as he confirmed with the family friend that Jonelle had made it home and that his other daughter didn’t know where she was.

He said his daughters were diligent about leaving notes or calling when their plans changed, and he didn’t find anything from her.

Ziorst contended Jonelle would have fought against someone she didn't know trying to take her away. But Jim said she conceivably could have been lured out of the house, under a guise such as her parents having been in an accident or someone claiming to be from her church.

“I think being 12 years old, she was gullible to a certain extent," he said.

Jim echoed prosecutors’ descriptions of Jonelle as sprightly, loud and loving attention.

“Jonelle, being the personality that she was, loved the limelight. … If she was in the room, you knew she was in the room.”

Testimony from Gloria Matthews, Jonelle's mother, followed. A few hours before her daughter disappeared, she left for a suprise visit to her parents in California. Once her flight landed around midnight California time, she phoned home to check in.

Gloria said her husband didn't even greet her when he answered the phone and but instead immediately said, "I just hate to tell you this, but we can’t find Jonelle.”

She said she immediately sensed something had gone wrong, because she knew Jonelle would normally have left a note saying where she'd gone.

“All I could do was cry for the rest of the night," Gloria said.

She flew home the next night, and said she felt uneasy in the house with the feeling something had been taken from it.

But still, Gloria held out hope in the next few days her daughter was still alive.

“I set the Christmas table like she was coming home. I said just in case she comes home, we’ve got dinner for her.”