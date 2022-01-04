The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has received over $12 million in donations as of Tuesday morning after the Marshall fire devastated the county, burning more than 6,000 acres and destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.

More than 43,000 donors have contributed to the fund, Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, said during a news conference.

"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," Hernandez said. "The care you're showing is a comfort."

Hernandez said the foundation board approved the immediate, direct distribution of $5 million to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire. In addition, $500,000 will be directly distributed to evacuees. The county's disaster assistance center will disburse the funds.

In the foundation's 30-year history, this is only the sixth time it has activated an emergency fund, Hernandez said. Four of the emergency funds have been activated in the last two years.

"Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you," Hernandez said. "We are committed and accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild."

Verified fundraisers for individual households impacted by the fire have also earned over $1.57 million as of Tuesday afternoon.