Over 100 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed Wednesday at Denver International Airport as a winter storm system moved across the metro.
As of 3 p.m., 131 flights were canceled — most of them Southwest, SkyWest and CommutAir — while an additional 403 flights were delayed at the airport, according to FlightAware. Around 40% of the impacted flights originated at DIA.
The airport had the second most cancellations and delays in the United States as of 3 p.m., trailing only LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, which had over 160 cancellations and over 300 delays, according to FlightAware.
A snow system moved into the metro area overnight and was expected to drop anywhere between 2 and 11 inches of snow across the Front Range. Denver could see up to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DIA officials urged travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport.