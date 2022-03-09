dia plows (copy)

Snow removal crews work to clear and treat the runaways at Denver International Airport in this 2021 file photo. 

 Photo courtesy of the Denver International Airport

Over 100 flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed Wednesday at Denver International Airport as a winter storm system moved across the metro. 

As of 3 p.m., 131 flights were canceled — most of them Southwest, SkyWest and CommutAir — while an additional 403 flights were delayed at the airport, according to FlightAware. Around 40% of the impacted flights originated at DIA.

The airport had the second most cancellations and delays in the United States as of 3 p.m., trailing only LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, which had over 160 cancellations and over 300 delays, according to FlightAware.

A snow system moved into the metro area overnight and was expected to drop anywhere between 2 and 11 inches of snow across the Front Range. Denver could see up to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

DIA officials urged travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport. 