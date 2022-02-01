Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses on Monday fined 23 businesses that sold tobacco products without the required license.
The businesses were fined $150, and each was given information about the license requirement and a warning before the fines were issued, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the department.
Denver's City Council passed an ordinance in 2019 that created the retail tobacco store license in conjunction with increasing the minimum age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21. Retailers were supposed to obtain the license by Jan. 1, 2021. But because of the pandemic, that deadline was extended to July, Escudero said.
“The licensing requirement for retail tobacco sales is a critical tool Denver has used to hold businesses accountable if they sell tobacco to minors," Molly Duplechian, the department's director, said in a news release. "The city was left with no choice but to issue administrative citations to businesses who refused to comply with the tobacco licensing requirements that began last year. We hope this enforcement action today will result in Denver achieving 100 percent compliance with the tobacco licensing requirements.”
The businesses fined include small convenience stores, liquor stores and retailers that specialize in vape and tobacco products. Nearly half of the businesses cited — 11 — were Family Dollar stores, according to the department.
The purpose of the fines is to get retailers in compliance, said Escudero. However, if the retailers continue to be out-of-compliance, they will receive a second citation of $500 and a third citation of $999.
Officials said there are 331 active retail tobacco licenses in the city and county.