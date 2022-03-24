More than 50% of fatal crashes involving Colorado teens between 2015 and 2019 were speed-related, according to a study by the Governors Highway Safety Association and Ford Motor Company.

The study found that 213 Colorado teens were killed while driving during that span and about 57% of those deaths were related to speed. In 2021, more traffic deaths were reported than ever before, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

"Some of the most heartbreaking crashes involve young drivers who thought that nothing bad could ever happen to them by driving a little faster and ignoring graduated driver's license rules designed to limit distractions while they gain experience," said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "A life full of potential doesn’t need to stop short on a roadway. Pay attention to what young drivers in your life are doing and be willing to take away the privilege of driving before the legal system has to do it instead.”

To bring awareness to the dangers of speeding and reduce the number of traffic fatalities, the Colorado State Patrol has kicked off its spring awareness campaign, "Don't Chase Cool."

As part of the campaign, the agency released a list of the top five counties with the highest number of citations:

Weld County El Paso County Douglas County Mesa County Jefferson County

The spring campaign encourages parents to talk to their children about the dangers of speeding.

Officials also suggested that parents download an app or use a car tracking device for a few years after their child receives a driver's license. This can help monitor speed, acceleration and braking, according to a news release.

"Driving is an important topic for parents to continue engaging in to help curb negative behaviors as a new driver's confidence grows," officials said in the release.