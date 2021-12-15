High winds on Wednesday have caused more than 450 power outages in the Denver metro area, according to Xcel Energy.

As of noon, 52,280 customers in the Denver area were without power. There have been 540 outages reported throughout the state, impacting 57,683 customers by early Wednesday afternoon, according to the energy company.

The state's largest outage was in the southwest metro area, where nearly 38,000 residents were without power. South Metro Fire Rescue reported at least three power lines were down in the area; however, no injuries were reported.

Officials did not give an estimate when power would be restored.