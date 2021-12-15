High winds on Wednesday have caused more than 630 power outages in the Denver metro area, according to Xcel Energy.

As of 3 p.m., 56,280 customers in the Denver area were without power. There have been 718 outages reported throughout the state, impacting 60,228 customers by Wednesday afternoon, according to the energy company.

The state's largest outage continued to be in the southwest metro, where 44,332 residents were without power. Earlier in the day, South Metro Fire Rescue reported at least three power lines were down in the area; however, no injures were reported.

Officials did not give an estimate when power would be restored.