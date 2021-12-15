Over 700 flights in and out of Denver International Airport were delayed or canceled Wednesday amid high wind warnings in the city.

As of 5 p.m., 158 flights were canceled and 562 flights were delayed at the airport, according to Flight Aware. For reference, only 10 flights were canceled at the airport on Tuesday.

Denver had the most flight cancellations of any airport in the United States on Wednesday and the third most cancellations worldwide, beat only by Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

In a statement, the airport said anyone traveling on Wednesday should check their flight status before leaving for the airport. More delays are expected throughout the day as winds are predicted to pick up.

The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts of up to 80 mph in Denver Wednesday, warning that winds could blow down trees, power lines and kick up dust, making for hazardous air quality until 4 p.m. In other parts of the state, winds of up to 100 mph are predicted.

Travelers can view flight statuses at denver-airport.com.