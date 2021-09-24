Portions of eastbound Peña Boulevard will be closed overnight on Tuesday as crews install new signs along the road.
The road between 75th Avenue and Jackson Gap Street will close at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It's a part of the ongoing safety and operational improvement project along Peña Boulevard, according to Denver International Airport.
"The full closure is necessary for the safety of motorists, as crews will be installing large overhead directional signage across Peña Boulevard," said the airport's CEO, Phil Washington, in a news release.
Overnight construction was purposely scheduled to minimize the impact of travelers, Washington said.
Motorists will be directed to the 75th Avenue exit ramp and through a detour will gain access to Peña Boulevard past the construction zone.
To date, the project has added two travel lanes from the Jackson Gap Street on-ramp, which should help improve safety and traffic flow by eliminating "weaving patterns," officials said.
Additionally, a new free-flowing return-to-terminal loop at Jackson Gap Street was built as part of the project.
This phase of the project is nearing its end, with the next phase scheduled to begin later this year, officials said.