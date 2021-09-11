Portions of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County will reduce to one lane overnight for the next two weeks beginning on Sunday in preparation for ski season, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Construction crews will work on a section of the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Silver Plume area between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Sunday and through Sept. 22.
During the first week, crews will mill the pavement of the roadway, while the following week the road will be repaved, officials said.
Closures and work will be dependent on the weather and other factors, but officials warn of possibly delays in the area.
For more information regarding closures around the state go to www.COTrip.org