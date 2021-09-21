A paraglider suffered serious injuries after he crashed near Wonderland Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
First responders from Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Boulder Fire Rescue and city of Boulder Open Space rangers were dispatched just west of Wonderland around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a crashed paraglider.
Officials learned that the paraglider had just launched when a strong gust of wind caused a corner of his canopy to collapse on itself, causing him to crash.
The injured 58-year-old man was located. Paramedics from American Medical Response arrived and assisted with medical aid, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The paraglider was evacuated uphill using a rope system. Once at the bottom of the hill, the man was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, officials said.