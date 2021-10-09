Parking at and around Denver International Airport neared capacity on Saturday, which caused officials to urge travelers to not drive themselves to the airport.
In an effort to avoid people from driving and not having a parking spot, airport officials recommended using alternative methods such as public transportation or getting a ride.
"At this time, we encourage passengers to consider using the RTD A-line, a ride-share service, or any other mode of transportation besides driving and parking themselves," said Alex Renteria, a spokeswoman for the airport.
Renteria added officials believe the influx in travelers is due to families traveling while students are on fall break and people taking weekend trips due to the federal holiday, Indigenous People's Day, formerly Columbus Day, on Monday.
"Please consider using the RTD A-Line, a ride-share service, taxi, or other mode of transportation besides driving yourself and parking," airport officials wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
According to the airport's real-time website for parking lots, all garage and economy lots were full as of 4:15 p.m. However, the lot at 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard still had several spots available.
Airport officials did not say when they expect parking conditions to lessen.