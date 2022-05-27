Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis.
ALERT: #DPD is attempting to contact a person in crisis at I-70 and North Federal Blvd. All lanes of traffic will be closed in both directions. Alternate routes advised. Updates will be posted on this thread as the come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/PlQ4hfOeMM— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 27, 2022
Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard.
Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on when the road would reopen.