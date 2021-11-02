Parts of Civic Center Park in downtown Denver will reopen Wednesday after the 25,000-square-foot green space was shut down for seven weeks due to health and safety concerns.

While public use of the park will resume Wednesday, certain areas such as Pioneer Fountain, MacIntosh Park Plaza and the southern and eastern sections of the park will remain closed as restoration projects continue, according to a release from Denver Parks and Recreation.

Officials said other areas of the park will reopen through "phased reopening," but did not specify when the original phase will begin.

The iconic park was closed Sept. 15 after the city declared it a public health hazard. City crews removed "significant amounts" of food waste and litter, abatement of rodent burrows, improperly discarded needles, and other drug paraphernalia and human and pet waste, officials said.

Crews also repaired and restored damaged areas inside the park by reseeding all turf areas and removing all dead or dying trees. Repair and restoration will continue in the closed areas.

Denver Parks and Recreation is also adding video surveillance coverage across the park and is working with Xcel Energy to complete lighting upgrades, officials aid.

Despite the park's reopening, its curfew will remain in effect, and people cannot enter its grounds between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.