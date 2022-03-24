Construction crews will close parts of northbound E-470 on Saturday and Sunday to replace faded signs.
The work will stretch along a mile and a half of the highway beginning at Sixth Parkway and Stephen D. Hogan Parkway exit in Aurora and continue to the Interstate 70 west exit, according to a news release.
The updated signs are more reflective and will be easier for drivers to see at night and during bad weather.
Closures will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. However, additional closures on the E-470 north exit ramp to I-70 west will happen on Sunday, according to the release.
Motorists will be detoured along I-70 east to reconnect with the westbound lanes of the interstate at the interchange.