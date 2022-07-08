Eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be closed on Wednesday as Colorado Department of Transportation crews remove a tractor-trailer that overturned on Thursday.
The closure will stretch between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero and will go into effect at 10 a.m. CDOT officials said the closure is expected to last six hours, but could vary depending on weather and other variables.
Westbound I-70 will remain open on Wednesday.
Drivers should use U.S. Highway 40 to get back onto eastbound I-70 during the closure.
Authorities were sent to the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.
The roadway was closed for several hours before eventually reopening in the afternoon hours.