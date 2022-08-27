Paul Tauer, a Republican mayor of Aurora for 16 years who led the city through a historic period of growth and change, has died at age 86.

Tauer led the city through the transformation of the former Fitzsimons Army Medical Center into the Anschutz Medical Campus and negotiations with Denver for DIA’s creation. Elected to Aurora’s City Council in 1979, he served until his election as mayor in 1987. Tauer left office in 2003 after the maximum three terms.

His son, Ed Tauer, succeeded him.

Current Mayor Mike Coffman confirmed Tauer’s death in a statement Friday. He called Tauer “a champion for Aurora and a pillar of our history” for his role in leading Colorado's third-largest city during a period of business, residential and cultural growth.

“I offer our condolences to the Tauer family and our thanks for his many years of service, leadership, and advocacy for the city of Aurora,” Coffman wrote.

Tauer’s time as mayor overlapped with Federico Peña and Wellington Webb’s terms in Denver, who both played instrumental roles in DIA’s creation. Peña oversaw the effort to convince voters in Adams County to allow Denver to annex land for the airport, selling airport revenue bonds and laying a framework for closing Stapleton Airport.

Peña handed the project off to Webb after his successor’s election in 1991, who shepherded DIA’s construction.

Former Colorado Rep. Bob Beauprez honored Tauer and his wife, Kate, in 2004 with the National Excellence in Parenting Award from the National Parents' Day Council. He praised the pair for their creation of the Aurora Asian Pacific Partnership and service on the board of the Mental Health Center.

The couple had 8 children together and 13 grandchildren.

At-Large Councilmember Dustin Zvonek tweeted condolences to Tauer’s family, and said he was grateful he had the opportunity to know the former politician.

“I will miss receiving his emails full of candid feedback (both supportive and critical). His service to the city of Aurora had an impact beyond our borders,” Zvonek tweeted.

A Catholic, Tauer graduated from Regis University with a bachelor’s degree in history and education – though that degree work was split up by four years in the Air Force. He also had a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Ryan Frazier, a 2019 mayoral candidate endorsed by Tauer, called Tauer “a true champion for the city” in a tweet.

“May God strengthen his family through this time of transition,” he said.

The Sentinel reported services will be held Sept. 1 at St. Pius X Church.