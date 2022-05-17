A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday night in Aurora.
The crash occurred at 10:35 p.m. near East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The driver of a Toyota Camry was headed east on Colfax through a green light and did not see the pedestrian step into traffic, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Police will determine if criminal charges are appropriate and the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the pedestrian's name after his family has been notified.