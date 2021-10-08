A man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle as he was crossing West Colfax Avenue at Welton Street in downtown Denver.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. and the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, said Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

A preliminary investigation into the incident suggests the man crossed the street while vehicle traffic had the right-of-way. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not being considered as a factor in the accident, Casillas said.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.