A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an Regional Transportation District light rail train on Saturday.

The crash happened at the rail crossing at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street around 4:45 p.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department. 

Officers arrived and located the pedestrian who was still breathing. He was transported to a local hospital for their injuries, Barnes said. 

No roads were being closed as a result of the crash. However, Barnes said motorists should expect delays in the area. 

