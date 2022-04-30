Ambulance
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Regional Transportation District light rail train on Saturday.

The crash happened at the rail crossing at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street around 4:45 p.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department. 

Officers arrived and located the pedestrian who has only been identified as a male. He was pronounced dead on scene, Barnes said. 

No roads were closed as a result of the crash. However, Barnes said motorists should expect delays in the area. 

