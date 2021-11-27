An investigation is underway after a person jumped from a moving vehicle on Interstate 70, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
Police said the person, described as an adult passenger, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear why the person jumped out of the car, according to the department.
The incident happened between Kipling and Ward. Police announced the investigation opened at 1:09 p.m. on Twitter.
The roadway was closed for a short time but since has reopened, police said.