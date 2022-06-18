Emergency personnel are trying to rescue a person who is trapped in a trench that collapsed in Brighton.
Authorities were sent to the area of Eagle Boulevard and Peregrine Drive Saturday afternoon after learning about the collapse.
Members of six different fire departments are currently on scene, trying to rescue the individual, Brighton fire official said in an afternoon press conference.
Officials said crews were excavating a small sewer line when the trench collapsed.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.