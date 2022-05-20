The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Friday that 1,500 Coloradans will receive refunds from Pfizer after the company failed to honor coupons for certain medications.
Pfizer has agreed to pay Colorado $107,174.82 in a settlement that also included Arizona, Vermont and Kansas.
Officials said Pfizer offered co-payment coupons between 2014 and 2018 that were intended to help consumers with out-of-pocket costs for:
- Estring, a medication that treats moderate to severe symptoms related to menopause
- Quillivant, which is prescribed for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Flector Patch, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory patch that helps pain associated with strains, sprains and bruises
Many of the coupons stated that consumers would "pay no more than" a specific amount; however, an investigation found that hundreds of patients paid more than the specified amount.
Pfizer provided the coupons to consumers either through their health care provider as a plastic card or through a printable coupon.
Coloradans will receive their refunds through the mail within the next four months.