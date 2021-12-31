Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down northbound I-225 at East Illif Avenue Friday evening. 

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that an estimated 8-10 vehicles were involved, and that injuries had been reported. 

"Please do not drive on the roadways if you don't have to," the department said in a tweet posted at about 5:30 p.m. "The snow is beginning to stick & the roadways are slick."

The City of Aurora is on accident alert as of 5:35 p.m. Friday. Online accident reporting can be found here. 

Drivers are asked to watch out for first responders in the area. 