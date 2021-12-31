A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down northbound I-225 at East Illif Avenue Friday evening.
The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that an estimated 8-10 vehicles were involved, and that injuries had been reported.
"Please do not drive on the roadways if you don't have to," the department said in a tweet posted at about 5:30 p.m. "The snow is beginning to stick & the roadways are slick."
UPDATE: An estimated 8-10 vehicles are involved. Numerous first responders on scene. Move over and use caution.Please slow your speeds, increase your following distance, and remember that 4WD does NOT mean 4-wheel-stop. #APDTrafficAlert— 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) January 1, 2022
The City of Aurora is on accident alert as of 5:35 p.m. Friday. Online accident reporting can be found here.
Drivers are asked to watch out for first responders in the area.
#APDTrafficAlert #AccidentAlert: The city of Aurora is now on Accident Alert. If you are involved in a crash that does not involve one of the below listed criteria, exchange info and complete an online report here: https://t.co/vE1oCpzYHt pic.twitter.com/d9EH40asNM— 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) January 1, 2022