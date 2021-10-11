The pilot of a small airplane was killed Monday after the plane crashed in a remote area of Mesa County, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said the plane crashed around Jerry Creek Reservoir near Grand Mesa. The sheriff’s office first reported the crash at 10:30 a.m.

The Beechcraft Baron twin-engine aircraft was on its way to Rock Springs, Wyoming, after leaving Blake Field Airport in Delta County on Monday morning, according to the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The control center said it lost communication and radar contact with the plane in the area of Castle Peak, less than 100 miles east of Grand Mesa.

Deputies said the deceased pilot was the only occupant of the plane at the time of the crash. The pilot was confirmed as dead about 1 p.m., though deputies said they have not been able to retrieve the body.

Crews with the sheriff's office, Plateau Valley Fire District, Colorado State Patrol and Mesa County Search and Rescue are working to retrieve the body, deputies said. Civil Air Patrol, Careflight and Lumen are also providing air assistance.

Once the body is recovered, the Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the pilot’s cause and manner of death, as well as release their identity once their family is notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash, deputies said.