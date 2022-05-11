Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a report of a plane crash in Broomfield.

The crash was reported near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire Rescue at 12:50 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.