Authorities on Wednesday were investigating a report of a plane crash in Broomfield.
The crash was reported near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire Rescue at 12:50 p.m.
PIO en route to plane crash near Eldorado Blvd and Interlocken Loop. Please avoid area. Will provide more information and media staging area once on scene.— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) May 11, 2022
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.