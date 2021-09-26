Two men were killed after getting into a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to the Nordic Arms Apartments at 1575 Galena St. on reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and another man who was seriously injured after possibly being stabbed, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. The man who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives said the two men were involved in a fight and assaulted each other. A handgun and a knife were found at the scene, police said.
Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.
The names and ages of the men will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office after they have been identified and their families have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.