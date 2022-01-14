Police have arrested a man they believe shot four people on New Year's Day outside The Cabin Tap House at 19th and Blake streets, the Denver Police Department announced Friday. Two of the victims died.
Police arrested Levi Floyd Diecidue, 22, late Thursday in the 500 block of Emporia Street in Aurora. He is being held on investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree assault.
The coroner's office office identified the victims killed as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29.
Aurora police, the Denver Police Fugitive Unit, Denver Violent Criminal Enterprise Task Force and the Denver Special Operations Response Team took part in the effort, according to a news release.
The probable cause affidavit for Diecidue's arrest remains sealed. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shootings, according to the release.
Following the Jan. 1 shootings, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses issued an emergency temporary suspension of The Cabin Tap House's liquor license. A hearing will be held to determine whether to permanently suspend the license.
The lounge's owner also owns Beta Nightclub, next door the The Cabin. Early in January the city revoked Beta's liquor and cabaret licenses. Police investigations found regular fights at the club, after-hours alcohol consumption and unlicensed security guards working there.